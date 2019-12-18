Educational program gives McDonald's worker a 2nd chance

A national McDonald's education program called Archways to Opportunity is giving local workers like Caitlin Button a supersized new start at life.

The program has three parts to it -- helping employees learn English-language skills, earn a high school diploma, and receive tuition assistance for two or four-year college degrees.

To qualify for the benefit, an employee must be at McDonald's for at least 90 days, working 15 hours a week.

"The Archways program provides students with tuition assistance to fully pay for courses offered at CCV towards completion of an associates degree. In all different ways actually, this program aligns perfectly in creating accessible, affordable education for students right here in our communities," said Jarod Waite, the assistant regional director at CCV in Winooski and St. Albans.

During a ceremony Tuesday at the Essex Junction McDonald's, Button became the first person in Vermont to follow through to the end, getting a high school diploma.

Button says she grew up in a broken home, and at 13-years-old, she ended up in state custody, bouncing between foster homes. "High school wasn't going to work for me at that time," said Button.

Still, Button aspired to get her GED, especially after witnessing her parents, who both dropped out of high school, try to raise families on minimum wage jobs. "I did not want to have to struggle like that," said Button.

After working at McDonald's for more than a year, the 24-year-old realized she could do one better thanks to the company benefit -- complete her high school education.

Through the Archways to Opportunity, employees can take online classes for free. The college tuition assistance totals between $2,500 and $3,000 per year, which is a full-time course load.

But despite her dedication, Button says there were countless moments when she wanted to give up. But Jennifer Stephens, her best friend and McDonald's manager told her that quitting wasn't an option. "I support all my crew members, but Caitlin just is a very special person to me. She has a great heart, she's very kind," Stephens said.

Stephens says Button would often call her up frustrated and discouraged, so they'd get through the homework together. "I just kept telling her, 'One foot in front of the other. You can do this. You have so much to give to society and to the community,'" Stephens said.

That support pushed Button to success. She earned her high school diploma in just 14 months while working a full-time job.

"We haven't had anyone in that time period finish, so it's quite an accomplishment. " said Larry Johnston with The Napoli Group LLC, which oversees 60 McDonald's stores in Vermont, New Hampshire, upstate New York, and Maine. "You got to make a lot of sacrifices to go an entire year to get a high school diploma, but she was very determined to make it happen."

And that determination has already lead her to another life milestone -- enrolling in college. "I can't wait until she gets her college degree and moves on. And I'm going to be right there alongside of her," said Stephens.

"There's been times when I felt really overwhelmed, but I am very excited and I am proud of myself," said Button.

Button started online college courses at Colorado Technical University about a month ago and says she's feeling confident in her progress. In four years, she hopes to graduate with a Bachelor's degree in criminal justice.

This year, 240 students are enrolled in the program, with McDonald's spending $560,000 on employees' education.