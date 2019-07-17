Measles cases confirmed just across NY border in Canada

The Clinton County Health Department wants the public to be aware of a measles outbreak close to our region.

Our Kelly O'Brien is digging deeper into why residents should be on their toes.

As of right now, there are no confirmed measles cases in Clinton County but the recent confirmed cases just over the border in Quebec hit pretty close to home and health officials wants to take all precautions.

A 19-minute drive past the Champlain Port of Entry will bring you to a Quebec utopia, home to cheetah cubs, lionesses and an up-close and "purr"-sonal learning environment for kids.

For recent visitors, it could also be a place where they were exposed to the measles.

"We do know there are cases of the measles in Quebec and there is a chance that it can spread across the border," Clinton County Public Health Nurse Erin Streiff said.

Last Friday, a guest exploring the Feline Tunnel at Parc Safari in Hemmingford, Quebec, had a confirmed case of the measles.

"You can spread it up to one day before what we call the prodrome. The prodrome is when you start to get sick but you don't have the rash yet," Streiff explained.

Measles is a virus that can stay infectious for up to two hours after it is coughed or sneezed into the air, and it is potentially deadly to anyone not vaccinated.

"Most people in Clinton County are vaccinated," Streiff said.

The department says anyone who was at the Feline Tunnel Friday between 1 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. should seek medical care if they develop any symptoms.

But why is it just the feline tunnel and not all of Parc Safari?

"Because the tunnels are not very well ventilated that was identified as the only location," Streiff said.

The Quebec Ministry of Health sent out a statement about the incident at Parc Safari. On the list, they mention Clinton County saying because of the close proximity, those in the county or who visited the parc should be aware.

"This is our backyard," Streiff said.

Since the start of 2019, there have been more than 1,000 reported cases of measles in the United States. Most of those cases were found in New York state but mostly down toward New York City.

Clinton County health officials say the best way to protect yourself and your family is to be vaccinated

"One dose offers about 93% immunity, two doses offers 97% immunity," Streiff said.

And if an unvaccinated person is exposed?

"That person would be about 90% likely, 90% chance to get measles," Streiff said.

WCAX News did reach out to Parc Safari for comment for this story but we did not hear back before this story was published. On their Facebook page, they posted Tuesday that guests can visit the park in confidence and that it was declared safe by the National Institute of Public Health of Quebec.