Medal of Honor recipient praises Norwich students' sacrifice

Norwich University Tuesday hosted Iraq War veteran and Medal of Honor recipient David Bellavia as part of the its annual Military Writers' Symposium.

David Bellavia

Bellavia, the most recent recipient of the Medal of Honor and the only living Iraq War veteran to get it, came to share his story with students, but more importantly to teach them about the importance of serving their country.

"I believe that they make the finest officers in the military. I've known Norwich grads before I knew about Norwich," Bellavia said. He says that's because the university's reputation is reflected in the character of its students. "They're just principled, decent, humble, earnest leaders."

About half of the students in the university's Corp of Cadets graduate as officers and pursue careers in the military. Bellavia, a former staff sergeant, travels the country encouraging civilians to enlist. "I want every young man and woman of free mind to join the army," Bellavia said.

In 2007, Bellavia wrote the book "House to House" which details his experiences serving as a squad leader for Operation Phantom Fury in Fallujah, Iraq.

He recieved the Medal of Honor this past June for the gallantry he showed in 2004, single-handedly saving his entire squad under insurgent fire. "On that night in Fallujah, that was just my time. That was my turn to do what my guys have done for me every single day," he said. "Earning the award is actually less daunting than wearing it."

In wearing it, Bellavia says his responsibility is to embody the men and women who didn't make it out of Iraq alive and carry on their legacy. "I'm running around the country talking about the army, but I'm really talking about them," he said.

"I'm inspired that he wants to be a positive change and he wants to influence other people, even if he doesn't necessarily realize that he does or that he wants to. But he wants to keep making sure that people get a better education and they're involved and they stay involved," said Patrina Krewson, a Norwich student.

And Bellavia knows the sacrifice that entails all too well and respects today's military students for their dedication even more, because of it. "These men and women are joining at a time of war. When I was in, the towers were still standing, and we inherited the chaos. They know what's out there and they're still willing to do it. It speaks volumes about Norwich grads," he said.

