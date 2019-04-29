Medicaid program takes aim at shortage of caregivers

As the elderly population continues to grow, so will the need for more caregivers. Family members must often make tough choices like quitting their own jobs to stay home or leaving a loved one in the care of a stranger. A revolutionary home-health care program is trying to change that.

Legia Prezioso is 93-years-old and suffers from dementia. Her son's fiance recently became his mother's full-time caregiver -- part of a promise he made to his father.

"He asked me to look after my mom, and several weeks later he died. I took that promise pretty seriously," said John Prezioso.

Peggy Derosa assists Legia with everything from her medication and meals, to simply getting around. The arrangement is called self-directed care, which allows the sick or elderly to hire their own family and friends to take care of them. And those loved ones get paid for it, but patients don't have to pay out of their own pockets. The program is funded by Medicaid.

"Without being paid to take care of her, I would have to go out and get a job and then we'd have to have somebody come in, and she's not comfortable with that," Derosa aid.

Legia's case is managed and coordinated by a company called Freedom Care, which oversees thousands of New York patients.

The company's CEO, Yoel Gabay, believes the model could make a big dent in the growing shortage of caregivers driven by aging baby boomers while also improving health outcomes for patients. "We've seen the hospitalization numbers significantly drop from the national averages," he said.

Most states have similar Medicaid programs for seniors. Salaries vary state to state.

Derosa uses an app equipped with facial recognition and tracking technology -- a safety mechanism designed to prevent fraud.

Reporter Kenneth Craig: And I bet you can feel really comforted and good everyday when you know that your mom is in the best hands.

John Prezioso: It does allow me to kind of not stress out about that.

Peggy Derosa: Her biggest wish was to die in her own home. She didn't want to go to a nursing home.

And this family is grateful they're now be able to do what they can to make that happen.

The program is only eligible to Medicaid recipients. A nurse also determines medical eligibility and how many weekly hours of care each patients receives.