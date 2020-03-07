Medicaid recipients, supporters to rally against health care privatization

Recipients and supporters of Medicaid will protest the privatization of Vermont's health care system on Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release from Vermont Workers' Center, the "Rally for Medicaid" rallies will take place at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington, and the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Hanover.

Protesters in support of the 'Health Care is a Human Right Campaign' are rallying at the hospitals running OneCare Vermont.

They say the $20 million in public funds received by OneCare Vermont should have been spent on direct care and wage increases.

Additionally, the press release states participants are opposed to OneCare’s demand for an additional $13.1 million in state and federal Medicaid funds.

Both rallies begin at 12 p.m.