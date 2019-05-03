Medical Examiner results show Ned Kirsch's death to be of natural causes

As a local school community continues to come to terms with the loss of their superintendent, we know more about how Ned Kirsch died.

Kirsch was the Franklin West Supervisory Union Superintendent.

His death last month came just days after he visited Florida, where his brother and sister-in-law died unexpectedly linked to a hepatitis A outbreak.

According to the Medical Examiner's results, his death was natural and not tied to Hepatitis A.

The CDC says Hep. A hurts the liver and is passed by getting fecal matter into your mouth, or by eating contaminated food or water.