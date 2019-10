Police say a medical event was the cause for a crash on Tinmouth Road in Danby, Vermont Saturday morning.

Witnesses say Jennifer Redding (53) of Danby, had gone off the road and struck several small trees before coming to a stop.

First responders found Redding unconscious and not breathing in the driver seat. She was pronounced deceased on the scene and didn't appear to have sustained any injuries during the crash.

Police say alcohol or substance abuse is not suspected.