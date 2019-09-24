Medical transport company ready to roll in Essex Junction

A new non-emergency medical service is officially open.

There was a ribbon-breaking Tuesday for the Garnet Transport Medicine facility on Robinson Parkway in Essex Junction. It joins another non-emergency medical service in Lamoille County.

Garnet's services include life support ambulance services and non-emergency medical transport for people who require a wheelchair.

"We're focused on non-emergency inter-facility transports, meaning transport between and among health care facilities, for example Fanny Allen to the medical center, to other care facilities, nursing homes, and those sorts of things," said the company's Kennith Merrit.

Garnet has more than 20 medical professionals on its team and a new dispatch center.

