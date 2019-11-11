Meet Vanilla Funk: A white drum major at a predominantly black high school

In the halls of Jefferson Davis High School, Justin Heideman is just like any other student.

An Alabama high school drum major is marching his way to success after a viral Instagram video. (Source: CNN)

But when the 17-year-old senior takes his place as the head drum major for the marching band, he becomes something unique – a white student leading a predominantly black band.

There’s no missing him. He’s front and center.

"You really can't help but see color,” said band director Brandon Howard. “Everybody that's not here with us on a daily basis stands out to them automatically. He is the first thing that they see."

The band calls him Vanilla Funk and he’s taking social media by storm.

A video featuring his moves has more than 2 million views.

"It went berserk, and I was like, ‘Oh wow. This is going nuts,’” Heideman said. “I had 800 followers that morning. I went to work and came back, and I had 10,000."

Justin said the attention has been overwhelming but is only possible with his drum major squad and fellow band members.

"Without this band, I wouldn't be the viral sensation,” he said.

Justin wants to march at the next level and expects to major in communications or education and music.

He's applied to Jackson State, Alabama A&M, Alabama State, Troy and Auburn.

All are schools with exceptional marching band programs.

Keep stepping, Justin. Keep stepping.

