Meet Vermont's 2020 Baby New Year!

A new year and a new beginning for many families welcoming a child into the new decade. Our Dom Amato caught up with Vermont's first baby born in 2020 and introduces us to other New Year's babies from across our region.

Ronan Jay Boutin

Oh baby, baby!

"Everybody kept saying he was going to be the New Year's baby and I said, 'No, I don't think so,'" said mom Mandi Boutin of St. Albans.

Vermont's first baby born in 2020 arrived at 12:36 a.m.

"It was very quick, very unexpected," Mandi said.

Ronan Jay Boutin was not scheduled to be here until Jan. 16.

"But he had other plans," his mom said.

The healthy boy weighs 7.6 lbs. and is 19 inches long.

Mom Mandi and dad Ryan were caught a bit off-guard for Ronan's arrival.

"I hadn't had any contractions, I had just gone to the doctors at nine and they said everything was great," Mandi said.

So now they have a little advice for expecting parents.

"Pack your labor bags early," Mandi advised. "Because it could happen quickly and we were kind of in a frantic."

Baby Ronan shares his exact date and time of birth with a boy across Lake Champlain.

The Baby New Year at CVPH in Plattsburgh, Eli Aaron Gay, was born at the exact same time as Ronan, 12:36 a.m.

Eli weighed in at 8 lbs., 13 ounces and is 21 inches long.

Both moms and both babies are healthy and looking forward to whatever the new decade brings!