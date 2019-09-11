Meet the clean water PSA contest winner

You see Public Service Announcements on this station. They're meant to educate viewers and raise awareness about issues in our community.

Voices for Clean Water recently ran a video contest asking people to make a PSA about why clean water is important to them. Liam Maxwell was the winner.

He spoke with our Galen Ettlin about why he entered the contest and how he decided what story to tell in his PSA. Watch the video for the full interview.

WCAX was one of the sponsors of that contest and you can see Liam's PSA on Channel 3. Click here for more on the Vermont Clean Water Network.