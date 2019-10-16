Meet the journalists whose work sparked the #MeToo movement

Two Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists spoke to a crowd of nearly 800 students and community members at the University of Vermont on Wednesday. The work of Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey helped expose decades of sexual abuse allegations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

If you haven't heard of Weinstein, you have almost certainly heard of #MeToo. When their investigation on Weinstein broke, it also led to a movement that inspired other women to come forward and share their stories of harassment and assault.

Our Cat Viglienzoni spoke with them about how it happened.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: As you were going through the investigative process looking at these allegations, what was the way in which you determined they were credible?

Jodi Kantor: Well, part of what happened was we went in with a very open mind... But what ended up happening was, first of all, speaking with women off the record-- their stories were so eerily similar... But even that wasn't enough. We corroborated the information, usually with other people they had told at the time. And we looked for other forms of evidence... We were determined to build this mountain of evidence for the women to stand on. It's still important to explain, though, that Harvey Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

"There had been other journalists who had tried to report this story only to get stuck. And we can understand why. I mean, we were just running up against the secrecy that had kind of cloaked Hollywood and kept these allegations hidden. We were also running up against secret settlements that had been used to silence women," Twohey said.

Cat Viglienzoni: The #MeToo movement that came out of this. Were you surprised at that?

Jodi Kantor: I think we were very surprised... And I think part of what's really interesting for us as journalists is how enduring #MeToo turned out to be.

Cat Viglienzoni: I was going to ask about that enduring nature of the #MeToo movement. Do you think that this is something that will endure for not just five years, but will be something that people will still be talking about 10 years down the line?

Megan Twohey: Well, we were just talking about that. Jodi and I both have children, young daughters who have no idea who Harvey Weinstein is. And we often talk to each other about that. We say, 'What are we going to tell our daughters in 20 years about this moment?' Is this going to be the time when our society basically came together and figured out how to make sure that all women and girls and men and boys are treated with fairness and protection or will this be a time when an opportunity for change slipped through our fingers?

They just released a book called "She Said." It takes readers behind the scenes of their investigation and tells stories that both journalists say they couldn't fully share at the time because they were off the record.

And you hear of Cat's conversation with Kantor and Twohey this Sunday at 7:30 a.m. on "You Can Quote Me."