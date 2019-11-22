Meet the woman charged with marketing Vermont

Vermont has a new commissioner of the Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing.

Heather Pelham took over as the deputy commissioner in March and now she is taking the reins.

Pelham will be responsible for promoting Vermont as a tourist destination. The tourism industry accounts for a massive contribution to the state's economy. Gov. Phil Scott's office wrote that making Vermont a desirable place to visit is key to expanding the state's workforce and population.

Our Galen Ettlin spoke with Pelham about her priorities in her new position. Watch the video for the full interview.