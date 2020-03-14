Meet this week's pet with potential, Escobar

This week's pet with potential is Escobar, who is a "super special dude."

He is a 1 year-old neutered male, and he originally came to the Humane Society of Chittenden County as his owners weren't able to afford his medical care at home.

When he came to the Humane Society, he actually did have a pretty severe skin infection and some possible skin allergies.

He was started on a lot of different types of medications and also a prescription diet. And since his arrival, he's been doing so much better. Escobars food is really the only thing he is allowed to eat, so that means no table scraps, no extra special treats.

Escobar is a very playful dog. He is ready to go to his new home and make all of those new friends. He has lived with a dog before, and he also really enjoys play groups. He's a really bouncy playful guy.

He also has lived with a cat, and it looks like he was a little timid with the kitty. He does have a lot of experience with children - he lived with a large group of children, as well.

If you are interested in meeting with Escobar, the Humane Society of Chittenden County is open on Saturday from 10-4 PM.

