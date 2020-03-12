Meeting being held to discuss removal of 'dangerous' dam

A meeting is being held Thursday night to talk about removing a dam Rutland engineers call dangerous.

The Dunklee Pond Dam is hundreds of years old and being called a hazard.

The dam was first build in 1792 as a linseed oil mill. It was turned into an old ice pond dam before electric refrigerators.

But now it's defunct and town leaders say it worsens local flooding conditions.

The dam was partially removed before the Halloween Storm last year and town leaders say that helped avoid "a catastrophic failure."

Now there are plans for a full removal either this year or next.

Thursday night's meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Rutland City Hall.