Meeting house built in early 1800s on historic register

A meeting house originally built in the early 1800s in Langdon, New Hampshire, has been placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Georgian-style Langdon Meeting House was a two-story space that served both town and church functions.

A renovation in 1851 included a three-story Greek Revival steeple over the church entrance.

The meeting house’s first floor was filled with box pews; they were removed in 1851 and replaced by long movable wooden benches, some of which are still used at town meetings and social gatherings.

Langdon residents have held their annual town meeting on the first floor from 1803 to the present, the longest-running record in the country.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/26/2020 1:49:14 PM (GMT -5:00)