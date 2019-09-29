Meeting over a meal

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is bringing his Presidential campaign back to New Hampshire. He's kicking off a two-day New Hampshire College Tour, including a rally at Dartmouth College at 5:30 tonight.

It's free and open to the public.

Saturday, Senator Sanders stopped of for a meal at Penny Cluse Cafe in Burlington, but he wasn't alone. The Senator was meeting with New York Congresswoman, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. CNN was able to confirm the meeting through Ocasio-Cortez's team, but there is no word on what they discussed.