Mega Millions jackpot winner in NH claims $168M prize from July

New Hampshire's first Mega Millions jackpot winner has claimed a $168 million prize from a drawing in July.

The winner of the July 23 drawing claimed the prize through the Just as B4 Nominee Trust of 2019, Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

The winner, who purchased the jackpot-winning ticket at the Brookside Market & Deli in Exeter for the drawing, chose the one-time cash prize of $108.5 million. The market received $75,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The Mega Millions drawing results from July 23 were: 1-4-23-40-45 MB-11.

Last year, a judge allowed the winner of a nearly $560 million Powerball jackpot to stay anonymous. The woman signed the ticket before she realized that state law would let her create a trust to shield her identity.

