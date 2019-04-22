Melting snow continues to cause flooding problems

Melting snow and rain continue to raise the risk of flooding in parts of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

The National Weather Service says several rivers will remain above flood stage and some will not crest until later Monday.

While the agency canceled flood warnings in many locations, warnings remain in effect for parts of the Kennebec and Androscoggin rivers in in Maine and the Connecticut and Barton rivers in Vermont.

Officials are reminding residents not to drive across flooded roads.

