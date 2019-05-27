Memorial Day marked in NH by parades, ceremonies, cookouts

Many parades and ceremonies are marking Memorial Day in New Hampshire, as well as cookouts, concerts and fireworks.

In the town of Brookline, Monday's ceremony also recognized the 100th anniversary of the towns' World War I memorial.

A ceremony in Dover was being followed by a Civil War cannon firing demonstration.

The Manchester VA Medical Center also was holding a ceremony.

Events at the New Hampshire Veterans Home were planned Tuesday and at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery on Thursday.

