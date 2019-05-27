Memorial Day weekend one of the busiest travel weekends of the year

It's one of the busiest travel weekends of the year and the unofficial kick off to summer.

Knowing it's a busy travel weekend, officials at Burlington International Airport want to remind you to show up two hours ahead of time.

"It's the beginning of the summer," said Gene Richards, Director of Aviation at the Burlington International Airport.

To help kick off the unofficial start to summer in the Green Mountain State was the Vermont City Marathon. It brought thousands of people to Burlington, many of them traveling through Burlington International Airport.

With a boost in travel, Richards says to get there two hours before your flight. He understands people are used to breezing their way through TSA but says this summer that probably won't be the case.

He anticipates it being a busy summer for the airport which means the short lines we've become accustomed to could be a thing of the past.

This fiscal year the airport has seen an increase of 130,000 passengers from last year.

"But with those load factors that we are having summer travel is going to be very challenging for people if they don't come prepared," said Richards.

Richards said Monday's travel won't be as busy as what we saw last week for graduation.

He says it appears a lot of people are extending their holiday spacing out when everyone leaves.