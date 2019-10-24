Memorial dinner to honor boys killed in North Hero fire

A memorial dinner is being held Thursday night for the family of two boys killed in a North Hero house fire last week.

The Maltais family's home burned to the ground in the early hours of Saturday. The homeowners, Mason and Desiree Maltais, were able to get out. But they couldn't reach their young sons in the second-floor bedrooms. Theodore, 5, and Nathaniel, 11.5 months old, were killed.

Ever since then, the community has been rallying around the family. The boys' mother, Desiree, works at the North Hero House Inn and Restaurant.

Thursday night from 5 to 9 p.m., the Inn will host a dinner with all the money being donated to the Maltais family.