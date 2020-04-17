Memorial honoring Vt. store owner takes on a life of its own

A memorial for a third-generation general store owner in Vermont has taken on a life of its own.

Jane Larrabee's grandfather owed the Hastings Store in West Danville back in the early 1900s. Her daughter runs it today.

Recently, Jane passed away. Because she was so well-known in the community, people began tying ribbons on the front of the store. There are now hundreds.

But loved ones say Jane would never have wanted to be the center of attention, so the memorial is also being used as a tribute to health care workers and those who have died from COVID-19.

"She was that kind of person. She felt a lot for everybody," said her husband, Garey Larrabee. "It would be one of her wishes that her memorial would also be a tribute to them."

Jane Larrabee died of natural causes unrelated to the COVID-19 pandemic. She was 71.