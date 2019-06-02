Memorial recognizes fallen public works employee

A memorial dedicated to public works employees who have died on the job is about to be dedicated in New Hampshire.

The memorial near the state Department of Transportation will be dedicated by Gov. Chris Sununu on Wednesday morning. It will recognize 36 state, county and municipal employees responsible for maintaining roads, bridges, and public infrastructure.

Brian Mitchell of the New Hampshire Coalition for Occupational Safety and Health said public works employees plow and repair roads to make them safe for the public.

