Memorial ride honors UVM student

It was a ride, to remember Saturday morning in Burlington. More than a dozen people honored University of Vermont first year student Connor Gage, in a memorial bike ride.

"I think we lost someone who had so much potential, who was just coming into his own," said Gage's stepfather, Norm Freund. "I wish I [was] visiting him during finals and enjoy all the things we love in Burlington, that's my wish why we were here," Freund said.

Gage died from hypothermia in February. Police say he was walking home alone after attending two frat parties.

"That's his dorm, we used to drop him off right at the end here," said Freund.

On Saturday, friends, family, and community members grabbed their bikes to ride 40 miles for Gage who found a home at the UVM bike Co-op.

"He was a dedicated volunteer he worked at his local bike shop too," said Freund.

Since his death, the 19-year-old's family started the "Connor Gage Never Walk Alone Fund".

"We are here to make sure he didn't die for nothing," said Freund.

The goal is to bring awareness about alcohol and drugs while promoting safe practices like using the buddy system. They plan to spread the message to Gage's high school in Little Falls, New York and the UVM community. Both schools were represented by ribbons on the bikes.

"I think scholarship and awareness are two goals that we are trying to formulate," said Freund.

"Conner was really an amazing member of the team," said UVM Senior, and President of UVM Bikes, Conner Smith.

Smith wants the event and it's message to carry on beyond this year.

"I would hope that the drive and enthusiasm for this continues," he said.

While Gage's family continues to grieve over his death, they are trying to prevent such a tragedy from happening to anyone else.

"It can happen to you, it which is anything, you know this tragic event," said Freund, "If you can share this story and it will help someone that's what we really want."

On Sunday, there is another Bike Ride planned for Gage.

It's a shorter 25 mile ride on the causeway. If you would like to join, they will be leaving from the UVM Bike Co-op at 11 AM.