Statehouse memorial vigil planned for Homelessness Awareness Day

The homeless in our community are being recognized Wednesday as well as the advocates who work to end sleeping on the streets.

Portraits are going up inside the statehouse and people will gather on the steps for a memorial vigil.

It's all for Homelessness Awareness Day in Vermont.

People are encouraged to talk with their local leaders about what their organizations are doing to end homelessness.

At noon, those who have died will be honored with a vigil. Then, the groups working hard to help our community members in need are being recognized.