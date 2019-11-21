Memories of 'Mr. Rogers' from one of his neighbors

He was a neighbor to generations of children. Now, his story is coming to the big screen. Tom Hanks stars as Fred Rogers in the movie "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood." It tells the true story of a journalist who is assigned to profile the man behind the children's television series, "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," which ran for 33 years.

One of Mr. Rogers' neighbors has a Vermont connection. François Clemmons, known as Officer Clemmons on the show, finished his career as a professor at Middlebury College and has lived in Vermont for several decades.

Wednesday, at a naturalization ceremony in Shelburne, Clemmons was the guest speaker.

Our Ike Bendavid sat down with the man who called Mr. Rogers his best friend.

On this day, he's singing in Vermont but for decades he sang in the neighborhood of imagination on the popular PBS television series, "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood."

"It was just an amazing show of deep human compassion," Clemmons said.

Clemmons worked closely with Fred Rogers, the main character of the show.

"The one thing he always said to me was, 'Franç, kindness matters. Be kind,'" Clemmons recalled.

But Clemmons was playing the role of a black, singing police officer at a time when tensions were high between police and the black community. With very little black representation on TV, he says it wasn't easy.

"When Fred said, 'We want you to be Officer Clemmons, a helper for people in the neighborhood of make-believe.' I said, 'Fred, do you realize what you are asking me?'" Clemmons said. "Quite frankly, I didn't think I was going to succeed."

But his role caught on and in 1969, when some public pools across America were still segregated, Rogers invited Clemmons to do something that was considered unthinkable for television at the time.

"When Fred said that to me-- 'Come stop at my house, put your feet here and cool off'-- I thought he was crazy," Clemmons said.

Clemmons says he was hesitant at first, but ultimately listened to his friend and joined him in front of the national audience. Not only did the two share a pool, but they also shared a towel.

François Clemmons: People who were racist and thought something bad or negative were willing to let it go.

Reporter Ike Bendavid: You think it made the difference?

François Clemmons: Oh, a huge difference. It touched people in a way I don't have words to describe.

Clemmons says he has spent the years since the show spreading the positive message the show taught.

"I loved the work, I loved him, I loved what it stood for; I was proud to be associated with him," Clemmons said.

As for the new movie? Clemmons says he hasn't seen it yet and didn't play a part in the production.

"I got my money on the fact that Tom Hanks is going to touch a few hearts and there are going to be a few tears in that theater, and if you are wise, you will bring your Kleenex," Clemmons advised.

An invitation to a new generation of neighbors.

The movie is in theaters nationwide starting on Friday.