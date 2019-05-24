Suspects arrested in South Burlington graffiti case

It's been four months and now police say they caught the men behind graffiti sprayed in South Burlington.

The tag "KOD" AND "ESB" has been popping up on children's playgrounds, benches, street signs and buildings.

Two weeks ago, police say an officer saw someone who looked like they threw something at his car.

Police say Randy McEntee, 23, had a can of spray paint on him and that Andrew Fennell, 20, was with him.

Officers say they saw fresh spray paint and that both men had paint on their clothes.

Both men are expected in court in June and are accused of causing $3,000 dollars worth of damage.