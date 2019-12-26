Menorah lighting in Jericho marks 5th night of Hanukkah

This is the fifth night of Hanukkah and the local Jewish community is lighting menorahs around the region.

Our Olivia Lyons went to a lighting in Jericho where she spoke with a rabbi about what this means to people.

Rabbi Aliyahu Junik of Chabad of Vermont said the fifth night is an important night because it's the first night where the majority of the candles are lit. It is a representation of light and darkness, as well as resilience and endurance.

"The lights really symbolize the resilience and the endurance of the Jewish people. The lights are shining even in the darkest of times. We know throughout the crusades, throughout the Holocaust and all other trials and tribulations, we always lit the menorah which symbolizes our resilience," Junik said.