Mental health call prompts large Burlington police response

A mental health call prompted a large police response in Burlington Wednesday afternoon.

Several Burlington police cruisers, the Emergency Response Vehicle and fire department personnel shut down King and South Champlain streets at around 2:30 p.m.

Police say officers found a man barricaded inside an apartment at 36 King Street where he had broken glass and injured himself. They say they used training to control how quickly situation unfolded.

"This is a very quickly unfolding incident. It happened quickly, had a rapid response and was resolved quickly, as well," Burlington Deputy Police Chief Jon Murad said.

"I saw the cops grabbing their shotgun bags, their rubber bullets and stuff. I really don't know much more than that. It's pretty intimidating," said Draven Seats, who was working nearby.

Police say the man is in custody and receiving both mental health and medical treatment.

No one else was hurt.