Mental health groups press for new funding from NY lawmakers

Mental health interests urged New York lawmakers to funnel more funding toward human service nonprofits on Monday, saying the organizations have faced lacking support from the state in the recent past.

Dozens of human service groups are pushing for an annual 3% funding increase over the next five years for the nonprofits in the field.

The coalition, representing thousands of providers, includes groups that address child welfare, mental health and developmental disabilities.

The Mental Health Association in New York State says many of their members are fiscally unstable and are in jeopardy of closing due to a lack of funding.

