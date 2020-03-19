Mental health providers adapt in wake of coronavirus

Mental health providers are also adjusting in the wake of the coronavirus.

The Vermont Department of Mental Health told us it's already working with providers to make sure they get payments while the coronavirus crisis continues.

The department's deputy commissioner told us they're also asking people to check in with their neighbors and reach out to mental health agencies if they think someone is struggling with isolation.

And take care of your own mental health.

"Take responsibility. Decide, I don't need to read that email today. I don't need to go on to CNN's website and see what they're saying or go down those roads. Follow CDC, follow department of health, check in there on a regular basis and use those guidelines," said Mourning Fox, Vermont's deputy health commissioner.

The Howard Center, which serves more than 16,000 people each year, said its phone lines are available including a crisis line. And while they are suspending face-to-face services, they will be working with their clients to get them support on the phone and to help them get groceries and medications. Their Chittenden Clinic is still open but it's reducing the number of people who visit each day.