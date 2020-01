Police say a mental health worker at a Vermont prison had repeated sexual contact with an inmate.

Vermont State Police say their investigation found Victoria Calogero, 31, of Springfield, engaged in "numerous instances of sexual conduct with an inmate."

They say she worked at the Southern State Correctional Center in 2017 and 2018 as a licensed mental health counselor.

Calogero is charged with sexually exploiting an inmate. She's due in court next month.