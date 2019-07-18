'Merci Train' treasure trove rediscovered at Vermont Historical Society

This weekend there's a special presentation at the Vermont National Guard Library & Museum in Colchester focusing on a piece of history. It starts with a train car full of gifts given to Vermont from France after World War II.

Nancy Remsen's Thursday is spent in the vault at the Vermont Historical Society in Barre. The volunteer is going through a container of dolls with hand-stitched clothing. It represents one of 20 boxes previously unsorted by the state.

Nancy Remsen: I said, 'Okay, I'll do that.'

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: How long ago was that?

Nancy Remsen: January...

The former newspaper reporter is now down to six. Inside all of them are gifts from France after World War II as thanks for U.S. aid. Each has an eclectic mix of items ranging from historical art to handmade gifts, decorations, even a piece of French monument. "This note says this is a fragment of the Arc de Triumph that was blown off by the Germans," Remsen said.

The contents ended up at the Historical Society in 1949. France sent a train car full of gifts to each state. Vermont's was paraded around and then gradually forgotten over 70 years. Until now.

"I'd say rediscovering," said Vermont Historical Society executive director Stephen Perkins. He says they knew they had the items, but until Remsen no one had really gone through them. "Once she started unloading them, I mean, what an amazing group of objects that at least those of us in the institution now didn't really even know we had."

Remsen says some of the treasures are priceless, like dozens of Renault wind-up cars still in their original boxes. "and they came with their directions," she said.

Old, but still brand-new. And thanks to her efforts, history that future generations will be able to find.

All of the items they're cataloging will live at the Vermont Historical Society in Barre. If you want to learn more about them, there's an event on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Camp Johnson.