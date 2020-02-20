Merrimack County Sheriff resigns in wake of DUI conviction

A New Hampshire sheriff has resigned a month after he was found guilty of drunken driving.

Scott Hilliard said the decision to step down as Merrimack County Sheriff as of March 31 was not an easy one. A judge had sentenced Hilliard to five days in the Belknap County jail. Hilliard was also found guilty of transporting an alcoholic beverage.

Hilliard was arrested in August in a restaurant parking lot in Tilton after officers responded to a call about a driver swerving on the road. The off-duty sheriff smelled of alcohol and was swaying when police encountered him walking to his car.

