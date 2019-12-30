Messy early morning commute

A wintry mix of freezing rain and snow has caused some issues on the roads around our region.

Vermont State Police say they responded to an incident in which multiple cars slid off Hapgood Pond Road in Landgrove at 9 p.m. Sunday. No one was hurt. Police also say there were two crashes in Pittsford early Monday morning. In both cases, drivers told police they lost control of their vehicles due to poor road conditions.

The Vermont Agency of Transportation says maintenance crews have been out attending to the streets since Sunday night. Officials warn the wet roadways in Southern Vermont could quickly turn slippery. Drivers are encouraged to reduce speed, increase following distances, and give plow drivers room to work when inclement weather hits.

Green Mountain Power reports only a few outages, but officials say they expect the number to grow throughout the day. They ask you reach out to them immediately if you experience problems.