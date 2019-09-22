Metal detective reunites woman with lost ring

After working as a security officer for the state of Vermont for 13-years, one man is taking on a different kind of metal detecting. Along the way, he's helping people who were once at a loss.

Like most retirees, Daniel Plummer is keeping busy.

"I was looking for something that would get me outside and give me fresh air and exercise," says Plummer.

You can find him a couple days a week at Heath Recreation Field in Chelsea, as he calls it, dirt fishing.

Plummer says, "I've done this whole field from one end to the other. I love metal detecting. Who doesn't like finding treasure in the ground?"

One such treasure was a 1994-class-ring from South Roylaton High School.

"I was in utter disbelief.," says Amy Cruz.

The ring, belonged to Cruz. Twenty-six years ago, she had left it on the dresser of an acquaintance in South Royalton. She went back to get it the next day and the acquaintance said it wasn't there.

Cruz says, "I was very upset that I had lost it. It was a pretty big investment that I had paid for on my own."

Dan found the ring 25-minutes away from South Royalton, in about 5-inches of dirt. He eventually tracked down Cruz through social media, using her name engraved on the inside as a first step . Cruz's maiden name made it a little more tricky.

"I immediately put it on my finger and it fit, which was amazing, but it really brought me back to my senior year in high school," says Cruz.

Last year, Plummer uncovered about 10 rings. He's also come across about 1,000 coins, 600 of them quarters."

Plummer says, "You never know what you're going to pull out of the ground. You're casting out a frequency, it's bouncing off something, coming back. It could be a bottle cap, it could be whatever."

But in Cruz's case it was much more than worthless whatever, it was a priceless piece of her adolescence.

"He could have easily kept the ring or scraped it or whatever, but instead he chose to reach out to me and find it and knew that it was sentimental to me, which is really amazing," says Cruz.

Plummer says, "It gives me a real feeling of fulfillment to find something like that and give it back to the owner. If that were me, I'd like for someone to do that for me."

Plummer recently found another class ring in Williamstown. He was able to track down the owner, who was living in Alabama. Plummer shipped it back to him, using money that he found from coins he recovered in the ground.