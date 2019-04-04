Mexican man pleads guilty to repeatedly entering US illegally

A Mexican national has pleaded guilty to repeatedly entering the U.S. illegally.

Fidel Herrera-Cruz, 39, pleaded guilty to illegal re-entry in federal court.

Herrara-Cruz was deported to Mexico last April, and again in October after being caught along the U.S.-Mexico border.

In February, Herrara-Cruz was caught again, this time with a group crossing from Canada into the U.S. near Fort Covington, New York.

Now, he could face two years in prison and fine of up to $250,000 when he's sentenced in August.