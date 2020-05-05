Mexican restaurants adjust Cinco de Mayo celebrations

Mexican restaurants in Vermont are shaking things up for Cinco de Mayo due to the coronavirus. Shaking things up like margaritas!

We stopped by El Gato Cantina in Essex Junction Tuesday afternoon and already the orders for dinner were lining up. The manager told us they started taking calls around noon and their phone line has been busy!

They're grateful the state's rules still allow them to serve margaritas for people's celebrations.

"The allowance of alcohol to go has been a huge, huge benefit for us. We've been shaking them up all day every day. So it's good. I mean, super grateful right now that we've had the support we've had from the community. Because some restaurants aren't so lucky right now, unfortunately," said Courtney Wagner, the general manager of El Gato Cantina.

Cinco de Mayo is typically their busiest day of the year. They usually bring in about double what they would on their next busiest day of the year.

Wagner isn't sure what this year with the restrictions on dining in will mean for their sales. They're asking people to be patient if they try to call in and can't get through because they expect to be busy!