MiVT: WildWood Vermont

After having shoulder surgery a while back, Sean Murray couldn't make his Wild Wood Vermont mugs, but laser engraving was a different story.

"It's something I could still do with one arm," Murray said.

He has perfected the process, whether it's wood, stone or leather. He's worked on projects for major Vermont companies like Ben and Jerry's and Simon Pearce. The more complex, the better.

"Sometimes it's just trying to see how many pieces you can get in at a time or just arranging it perfectly. I like to work with really detailed logos, show off what the machine can do," Murray said.

Murray has produced more than 100 taps for Cold Brewtus, including one at Natural Provisions in Williston.

"These are pretty much custom right from the start with our logo and brand on them. He was great to work with and really helpful when we were starting out," said the store's Will Peters.

"With all the breweries that are around here, I'd like to try and get into more of that," Murray said.

Engraved items to stick on the shelf, coming after an injury that would have put most people there.