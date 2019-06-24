MiVT: Karen Deets Stained Glass

She started in a small studio space in New Jersey. Now she's "kicking glass" in Castleton. It's finely-crafted art using finely tuned techniques.

"This is a design based on things I see all around me," said Karen Deets, who for more than 40 years has spent her time brightening people's lives with her stained-glass creations.

"It was hard to start with, yes, but when you teach yourself, you learn very well. And when I teach others -- I do a lot of teaching -- they can learn a lot faster because I have already made the mistakes for them," Deets said. "The secret to soldering is moving the iron steadily and slowly."

Her panels and jewelry depict all the nature has to offer. "What I really love about this, and about glass in general, is just the quality and changeability and intenseness of the light and the colors. It's not a static form of art," Deets said.

Changing and shifting is definitely the theme in Deets' studio. She's always on the move, from one station to the next, whether it's soldering, sanding or painting. "I'm like a little butterfly in the studio. I flip from one thing to another. I have different things in different stages in production. It just makes it so interesting and I'm never bored," Deets said.

On top of ordering through her website, Karen Deets Stained Glass can be found at various events and in artists' guilds and centers throughout Southern Vermont. She's also in a gallery on Cape Cod. "I'm focusing on stained glass as an art form, as opposed to just merely decorative," she said.

Her jewelry averages about $35. Prices for her finished glass start at about $30.

"I'm compelled to do it. It's not something I can easily express. I can't stop, and I don't intend to," Deets said.

Colorful creations shining a light on the lost art of Stained Glass.