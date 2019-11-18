MiVT: DeskPets

A father and daughter have bonded over bonding and their unique Made in Vermont welded knick knacks are just as impressive as the young lady behind the welder's mask.

There’s nothing basic about the various displays at the Milton Artists' Guild. But if you are looking for something a little more nuts and bolts, than look no further than DeskPets.

“They’re one of our really popular items because they’re really incredibly unique,” said the guild's Caitlyn Kenney.

What’s more unique than the figures, scenes and structures is the young woman who’s the spark behind the idea. Alissa Kenwood is only in the seventh grade at Colchester Middle School.

“I really just love seeing things being created and how everything comes together to create a beautiful final product,” Kenwood said.

Her favorite TV show is the popular program "Mythbusters." Now on that show, the mythbusters sometimes have to weld items in order to test their myths. Since Alissa wants to be a mythbuster when she grows up, she had to learn how to weld. She joined a welding class. A class that her father took first.

“I wouldn’t be able to do any of this without him,” she said.

“It’s a father daughter duo that put it all together and it’s amazing. It's incredible, she’s really got it all together,” Kenney said.

Most DeskPets are in the $20 to $30 range, but some of the larger items can cost up to $400. About half of the metal used is recycled.

They’ll be at upcoming shows in Burlington, Brattleboro and Essex, but the largest selection of DeskPets can be found in Milton.

“Personally, my favorite part is when I see people’s reaction when they look at my things. It just fills me up with so much joy,” Kenwood said.

No heavy lifting here, just fiery passion from a pretty creative kid.