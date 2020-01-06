MiVT: Across the Grain Pottery

She fell in love with Pottery as a student at Essex High School. After a long hiatus, she returned to her hobby which has now become a Made in Vermont career in clay.

With a keen eye, Sherry Corbin is fixing the eye of her latest loon. "I don't work on anything, one thing, straight -- because you work on it and let it dry. You work on it and let it dry," Corbin said.

She has been creating her Across the Grain Pottery for about 15 years. This is the first year she's gone full time, her inspiration coming from the outdoors. "It's marvelous what you see in nature," Corbin said.

It's pretty cool to see the finished pieces in Corbin's workspace, from traditional dish ware to decorative raku. "Most people say, 'Oh I do this, I do that.' I do it all."

Before one of Corbin's products is compete, it spends about 40 minutes in her hand-made kiln behind her South Hero studio. "When done incorrectly, you can end up with a lot of brown lumps," she said.

She took some lumps early on learning how to make raku pottery in Essex High School and the University of Vermont. She came back to it years later and now teaches it to others. "I'm a maker, and if I can pass that on to other people, then that's better than making your own mark. And they give back as much as you give," Corbin said.

Across the Grain Pottery can be found at Grand Isle Artworks, Milton Artists Guild, and Frog Hollow, but the best place to pick up some pottery is at Corbin's studio. One of her pieces averages about $200. "They're not cheap, but what goes into that snowman is a lot of time and a lot of knowledge and a lot of broken snowmen," she said.

Sounds like you've got to crack a few snowmen to make a career. "And it's fun and it has to be fun. I don't want to do it if it's not fun. I've done to much of that," Corbin said.

With more projects in sight, Across the Grain is uncovering the nature of nature.

