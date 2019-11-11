MiVT: Atmosphoria

Two Made in Vermont business owners with experience working with organic oils have gotten together to make a sweet smelling product, cleaning up the air around you one spray at a time.

At Lunaroma Aromatic Apothecary in Burlington, Leyla Bringas and Anna Barrett are preparing their new display for a product they say gives care to the air.

"We've bottled magic," said Barrett, the co-owner of Way out Wax.

She teamed with Bringas, Lunaroma's owner, to make Atmosphoria. It's the first and only water-based, eco-friendly and non-toxic aerosol that neutralizes odors while using safe, 100 percent botanical essential oil blends.

"Anna and I have been formulating for over 40 years combined. So, we have the sources, we have the distilleries, we have the connections we need in order to bring an amazing product to market," Bringas said.

But what they didn't have right away was a way to express the essential oil and water mixture through a pressurized can without using chemical propellants. It became a five-year process. "After we had that technology down. It didn't take long after that.," Bringas said.

Bringas and Barrett don't want to give away all of their secrets, so we are in an undisclosed location in Vermont. After they combine the oils in Burlington and put them in drums, they take them here to be packed.

"Checking the net weight and making sure the weight is consistent and the pressurization is perfect. And the ladies down here are capping," Barrett explained.

There are seven different collections of Atmosphoria with three scents in each collection, giving people 21 scents from which to choose. Not only is Atmosphoria available at Lunaroma and select retailers across New England. It can be purchased online, with a can costing $10.99.

"We really wanted to be able to allow a home to have a healthy choice," Barrett said.

"Having someone that is as passionate about natural products and about essential oils and has a creative and exciting spark to business is a mixture you don't find often," Bringas said.

Two entrepreneurs proving together that with the right amount of pressure, anything is possible.

