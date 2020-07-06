MiVT: Cardinal Point Screen Printing and Embroidery

His name was synonymous with the textile industry in Northfield for 40 years. Now, his stepson is following that same path of success to a "T"

With more than 30 years experience working in the T-Shirt business, Jeremy Drown decided to go out on his own last September and start Cardinal Point Screen Printing and Embroidery. "I want to be able to offer my customers every option available to them," Drown said.

He's trying to follow in the footsteps of his former employer, mentor and father-in-law Barry Chouinard. Chouinard ran Comfort Colors for decades until 2015 in the same building where Cardinal Point now operates. He died in November of 2016.

"As long as I'm alive, my stepfather's name is staying on the building," Drown said.

Drown started by acquiring digital printers. But there are some jobs a digital printer just can't do, which is why he has old school screen printing equipment. Companies and organizations from as far away as Texas have reached out looking to get their logo front and center, or maybe a little off-center. Orders can be placed over the phone and through the company's Facebook page.

"If somebody wants one shirt for a kids birthday party, I'll do it. I have no minimums," Drown said.

For the first few months in business, it was nothing but T-shirts, hats and sweatshirts, but then came the pandemic. Like many other companies with the capabilities, Drown's attention turned to masks. He and his staff made more than 7,000 of them, donating them to local health care and long term care facilities. "And I would do it again. No matter what the circumstances, because where you work and the community you work -- that should come first," he said.

Making masks wasn't the only thing Cardinal Point was doing during the shutdown. They raised close to $1,000 for Meals on Wheels and gave away 440 chicken dinners to members of the community back in May.

"Northfield is my home. So, whatever I can do for the community, I'm going to do," Drown said.

At Cardinal Point Screen Printing and Embroidery, you can find a T-shirt in any size. But for the family behind the products produced here, it's care of the community is off the charts.

