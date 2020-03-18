MiVT: Christine Pratt's Weaving Studio

A Bradford fiber artist designs and weaves using colors and textures, and when she isn't weaving her Made in Vermont accessories, she's passing on her knowledge.

Cowls, scarves, shawls, bags, tea towels, baby blankets -- they're Christine Pratt's woven wares.

"Every time I start a project, once I start to weave it, I'm moving on to the next one and thinking about what colors I'm going to do," Pratt said.

The colors stand out when you take a look around Pratt's Bradford studio. Her equipment does as well. "I've had this loom for 45 years. I've been weaving for that long," she said.

She grew up in Dorset and went to the University of Vermont. It was there she majored in clothing and textiles and learned to weave. She moved all around New England and New York working retail, teaching, and owning her own weaving business before moving back to Vermont four years ago.

"For me, the best part is being able to sit and weave and create. I love creating, making stuff," Pratt said. "I started selling, because I can't use everything I make."

She sells her items at the Vermont Handcrafters Show and at Vermont North by Hand Artisans Co-op, but you can contact her year around to check out her stock, prices range from $25 to $45.

"I enjoy doing these bags the most. I started with just doing placemats flat and then I said, let me try a bag, so I did a flat bag. And then I said well, I can make it three dimensional. So I did what I call the anything bag with a little zipper. So I said I wanted to do a tote bag. so I did a tote bag with lining," Pratt said.

The bags are cotton. The scarves and shawls are rayon chenille. "They're tough. I weave these very tight," Pratt said.

Almost as tight as her long time relationship with UVM's 4-H program. She teaches weaving and sewing to young girls and their mothers. "I think everyone should be able to have some woodworking and sewing and crafts and that's what I love about the 4-H, we can do the hands on," Pratt said.

Hands down, Christine Pratt is a hand weaving wiz.

