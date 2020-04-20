MiVT: Crow Bar D'signs

Staying home and staying safe, means many of you may be thinking about redecorating a room or starting a garden. A Woodbury woman's business may have that perfect, rustic piece to put the finishing touches on your project.

A back porch in Woodbury is where Crow Bar D'signs started eight-years ago. "I wanted to find something that I could do from home," said Megan Beachum.

Once her husband taught her how to frame, she took over his tools and started making signs. Now, she's in her own workshop behind the house and the business has evolved into wood mosaics and barn quilts. "I think, your home should reflect your personality and I enjoy creating things that are meaningful to people and that they'll hang in their home and enjoy for years to come," Beachum said

The sayings and designs on the pine wood signs start as stencils. Beachum will then hand paint the phrase. The indoor barn quilts and wood mosaics consist of small pieces of cut cedar. The designs are nailed on, then she uses a special technique to paint and distress them, giving a rustic look. "I love the Southwestern ones -- the barn quilts. The stars are so much fun to do because the choices are unlimited," she said.

After first selling Crow Bar D'signs exclusively at craft shows, Beachum decided to take the entire business online and is able to ship, which is helpful these days. Her pieces run in the $50 to $350 dollar range depending on the size, time it takes, and amount of hand painting. They can be made to order.

"I love what I do. I spend a lot of time in this studio -- early mornings, late nights -- I just put some music on and I like being home. I love where we live," Beachum said.

When she was first starting out she would use old bar boards to make her signs, but nowadays she's able to use wood from local, family-owned mills. "I still have a collection of barn boards that I save for special projects, because I'm always creating something. I'm always coming up with new ideas and that's fun. Being creative and having the ability to and the time and a workspace to do that in is good," Beachum said.

From porch to prosperity, Crow Bar D'signs is a colorful way to decorate your special space.