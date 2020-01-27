MiVT: Heart Grown Wild

There's a different type of facial recognition going on at the Spa at Spruce Peak in Stowe.

"We were looking for a product that was Vermont made and really had that connection keeping our carbon footprint small," the spa's Jennifer Findley said.

That product is Heart Grown Wild.

"We do try to work with as many local sources as possible," said Lena Groves, who formulates and creates the skincare products. "I really wanted to create something that was simple, whole and pure that actually had science to back it, as well."

Lena runs the business with her husband, Tom.

"We've done a lot of our own self-research on different plants and Tom was actually one of the people that inspired me to think more of native plants," Lena said.

Heart Grown Wild starts in a forest on privately owned land.

Dan Healey is a forester with Long View Forest, based in Westminster. Part of his job is to manage the forest's growth by removing select trees to help improve the growth rate of the remaining trees. A process called thinning.

"They can do their wild harvesting while thinning a young stand," Healey said.

Lena takes parts of the thinned out saplings and infuses them into her products.

"The evergreens that we're working with, in particular, are really wonderful for inflammation, especially from sore muscles," Lena said. "Mostly essential oils, they're not bad, but it just requires a lot of plant material. So, I think if we look at how we can source things in a way that truly are sustainable so that we're not affecting pristine areas then everybody wins."

"We want to do it in a way that we can feel good about it and the purchaser can feel good about it, the customer," Tom said.

There are 19 different Heart Grown Wild products from serums and bath soaps to face toners and massage oils. Prices range from $15 to $68.

Heart Grown Wild is sold at the Brattleboro Food Co-Op and Healthy Living in Vermont, but the company is expanding west. In fact, it's being sold at a shop in California.

Reporter Scott Fleishman: What's your go-to?

Jennifer Findley: Hands-down it's called In the Trees. It's patchouli and spruce. Everyone who smells it, no question about it, falls in love with it.

Heart Grown Wild, sustaining the environment and softening the skin. That's something any face can appreciate.