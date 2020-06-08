MiVT: LivLax

One family's goal is to keep people thinking about a sport that has consumed their lives, but isn't being played right now because of the pandemic. Their Made in Vermont accessories allow you to wear your passion on your sleeve.

Lacrosse is the lifeblood of the Machanic family. Jen Machanic is a coach at Shelburne Lacrosse, where she's also co-president. Her daughter Olivia played at Champlain Valley Union High School.and was the women's lacrosse team manager at the University of Vermont before graduating a couple of weeks ago. During Olivia's middle school years, her mom was her coach.

Reporter Scott Fleishman: Tough having your mom as coach?

Olivia Machanic: I don't know, I liked it.

Olivia and Jen Machanic are now business partners. They started LivLax about six years ago with handmade bracelets made from lacrosse strings.

"It was a long time of just trial and error and then realizing, 'Wow we can get creative with team colors,'" Jen said.

Olivia has bracelet making down. All you have to do is show up at the LivLax booth, pick your three colors and clip and she'll put it together for you right on site. "That's what we're all about. We love getting people up close and personal, helping them with their bracelet, picking out colors, doing things that are really exciting for our product line," Olivia said.

The problem is, right now there are no interactions because there's no lacrosse. "It has been really heartbreaking. We thought that things would happen with delays and just now it is completely shut down," Jen said.

They would be selling their items at about 15 tournaments this summer, but like all of the lacrosse players, they're sitting on the sidelines right now. However, thanks to their website, LivLax can live on, even if the games aren't being played.

"We had seen so many lifestyle brands and companies get started where they start with one great product and they build to something much bigger," Olivia said.

But it's the bracelets that can really bind, especially during these difficult times. "It's team spirit," Jen said. And no one feels the spirit more than the mother-daughter team behind LivLax. "It's been unbelievable and we are best from friends from it."

"It's been a lot more than we ever expected and we're really lucky to have this opportunity," Olivia said.

The sport may be riding the pine, but this company and family continues to rip the twine.

