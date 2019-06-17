MiVT: Max Razy VT

It's fun, funk and fashionable. One central-Vermont woman's clothing works for all climates.

Bold colors and flexible fabrics make for a perfect fit.

"I like using rainbow-colored threads, so I can add a little bit of fun to it," said Sharon Valasquez, who came up with the idea of Max Razy VT clothing in 2016.

She grew up in the Central American country of Belize wearing clothes that her mom made for her. "You know, you wanted store bought stuff, instead of made by mom. Now that you're older, you appreciate stuff like that, but back then, no," Valasquez said.

At eight-years-old she learned how to sew on her aunt's machine. Valasquez had 14 years experience working for a clothing company before going out on her own. "I'm making a 'Bliss Skirt.' It's one of my number one selling styles," she said.

Another one of her big sellers is her 'Ninja Leggings.' "They just take everything and put it all in the right places. You don't feel like you're wearing something that's sucking you in. You don't feel like a sausage that's stuffed into a piece of clothing," Valasquez said. "No body can tell me that you can't make that style, because I can."

The family likes to roll in style as well. The 'Max' in her company's name is for the mother of her partner. And 'Razy' was picked by her grandaughter. But when it comes to Valasquez's clothing, all are along for the ride. "I get a lot of help," she said.

That includes another Sharon -- sales representative Sharon Whyte -- who got Max Razy VT into Salaam Boutique in Montpelier.

"We took this and ran with it and now we're at the point where we really want to have a presence in New England and beyond," Whyte said.

The next step for Max Razy VT is to pick up more wholesale accounts. The more accounts mean more customers. That means it reduces the cost that Valasquez has to pay for fabrics.

"I get a sense of pride from, 'Hey, my stuff is out there and people are buying it.' It makes me want to create more stuff," Valasquez said.

With a price range between $25 and $150 for her various styles of the season, Max Razy VT is a clothing business that really is taking shape.



